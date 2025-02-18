Two aides to fake CBI officer held in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar police have arrested two aides to a person who tricked a retired school teacher of the district by impersonating a CBI officer.

Pilla Nani from Andhra Pradesh, the main accused, was already arrested in this connection last month. The other two, Barla Sekhar and Sakala Mahesh, were arrested on February 13 in Andhra Pradesh and brought to Cooch Behar on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After interrogating Pilla Nani, our team raided Babujinagar area in Andhra Pradesh and arrested two more persons involved in the fraud,” Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the district police chief, said on Monday.

Sekhar is a resident of Srikakulam and Mahesh is from Visakhapatnam.

The police said that the retired teacher last month received a call from a person who introduced himself as a CBI officer and said the teacher’s name had cropped up in a money laundering case. He was persuaded to transfer ₹2.05 lakh to a bank account which he promptly did. The elderly person panicked and did as asked.

The police gathered details of the bank account where the teacher’s money was transferred. A team was sent to Visakhapatnam which nabbed Nani.

Nani was brought to Cooch Behar and interrogated. He not only confessed to his guilt, but also told the police about his other two associates.

“After that, a team of the cyber crime wing of the district police went to Andhra Pradesh some 10 days back. They arrested the duo from there and brought them back,” a police source said.

Sources said that the arrested persons have confessed to their crime. Details of the victim and money transaction were found in their WhatsApp chats.