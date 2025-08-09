Truck movement curbed on Vidyasagar Setu for Kona Expressway flyover Work

Movement of heavy and medium goods vehicles will be restricted along Vidyasagar Setu, including its ramps, Circular Garden Reach Road, Garden Reach Road and all feeder roads connecting these thoroughfares from August 10 to facilitate the construction of the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, police said on Friday.

The restriction will be in place between 6am and 11pm. Cars and smaller vehicles will be allowed to move as usual, police said.

Vehicles headed towards National Highway 12 will be allowed to move north along the Tallah bridge, BT Road and Nivedita Setu between 10pm and 6am every day.

Police said heavy and medium goods vehicles from Kharagpur and Durgapur will not be permitted to move towards Vidyasagar Setu. These vehicles will have to take Nivedita Setu, Dunlop intersection and Tallah bridge to enter Howrah.

“Vehicles carrying LPG cylinders, petroleum, oil, lubricants, medicines, fruits, fish and milk will be allowed to ply as usual,” a senior police officer said.

The proposed flyover will take off from Football Gate on the Kona Expressway, about 50m from the western approach of the Setu. It will end where the expressway meets National Highway 16 at Nibra.

The six-lane flyover will run above three railway overbridges, including the Santragachhi bridge, where lengthy snarls are a daily feature.

Several housing complexes have sprung up along the Kona Expressway in recent years. The number of cars on the road has also increased.