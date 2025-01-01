Truck hits student in North Dinajpur's Islampur, protests erupt over rash driving

A schoolgirl suffered serious injuries after being hit by a truck at Ghoramara Bypass in Islampur, North Dinajpur, on Tuesday morning.

Nur Jabi, 16, is in critical condition at the North Bengal Medical College & Hospital (NBMCH) in Siliguri.

The incident led to tension in the area, as some locals protested by staging a road blockade, halting traffic movement along NH27.

Sources said Nur was walking to school along the highway when the truck hit her. She is a class 10 student at Urdu Medium Girls’ High School.

She collapsed on the spot and was taken to the sub-divisional hospital in Islampur by some locals. Later, she was referredto NBMCH.

Protesters pointed out that people were losing lives or sustaining serious injuries due to rash driving. On Saturday, two persons, including a minor girl, died after a private bus rammed into them at the local bus standin Islampur.

The blockade, which started at around 10:30 am, continued for one and a half hours. The demonstrators cleared the highway after police officers’ assurance to take the necessary steps.

Police have seized the truck. Investigations are on.