Trio saved from flash flood

Three employees of a nationalised oil company were rescued from a swollen river in Jalpaiguri on Tuesday as they got stuck during a flash flood.

An excavator rescued the trio as administrative and police officials monitored the operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said Yogesh Gupta, Radhe Krishna and Mohan Singh, all from Bihar and are associated with the oil company, had crossed the Ghatia river in Nagrakata block of the district to visit a project site.

While returning, as they walked into the river bed, a flash flood made the water level rise suddenly. They somehow latched on a boulder, but as the water level rose, they panicked and shouted for help.

Seeing the stranded trio, local residents informed the block administration.

BDO Pankaj Konar and Nagrakata police station inspector-in-charge Kaushik Karmakar reached the spot with other officials.

They promptly asked for an excavator. Once it reached, the trio were safely brought to the riverbank.

“We got timely information and could rescue them. They got stuck in the river due to the flash flood. People should remain alert during monsoon months while crossing rivers and streams,” the BDO said.