Tea worker mauled by leopard in Jalpaiguri while monitoring work at plantation

Hiralal Oraon, 45, a “sardar” (workers’ supervisor) at the Bamandanga-Tondu tea estate in the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri, was injured in a leopard attack on Tuesday.

A source said he was monitoring the work at the tea plantations on Tuesday morning when a leopard suddenly pounced on him.

The animal mauled Oraon in his chest, face, and hands.

Another “sardar” who was working nearby tried to help him, but was chased by the leopard. He managed to evade attack while the leopard ran into the plantations.

Other workers rushed Oraon to the rural hospital in Sulkapara, where he is still under treatment.

A team from the wildlife squad stationed in Khunia has visited the garden.

The workers and their families have been advised to be vigilant to prevent further attacks.