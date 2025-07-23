Back from dead after 13 years

Thirteen years after being presumed murdered by in-laws, a man from Cooch Behar was found alive in Assam.

Laxman Pal, 55, of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, had vanished in 2012 after a domestic violence complaint was filed against him by his wife’s family in Birpara of Alipurduar district.

Sources said that in 2009, Laxman had married a woman from Birpara and started living with his in-laws after marriage.

However, in 2012, a complaint was lodged at the Birpara police station against him of domestic violence. The complaint made him flee to Assam. He settled in Bharalumukh in the western part of Guwahati under a new identity and life.

He married another woman and opened a tailoring shop.

However, back in Cooch Behar, his own family lodged a counter-complaint in Birpara, alleging that his in-laws murdered him. The police even arrested some members of his wife’s family. Over the years, multiple investigating officers were appointed, but the case saw little progress until two months ago, when police officer Tapas Roy took charge of the investigation.

Roy, using his network, managed to trace Laxman’s whereabouts in Assam.

On Sunday, he reached Laxman’s residence in Bharalumukh and brought him back to Alipurduar. He was produced at the court on the same day to establish that he was alive and that no foul play had occurred.

Police sources said Laxman left his first wife of his own accord and refused to return to her.

Nayan Das, the officer-in-charge of Birpara police station, confirmed the unusual turn in the case. He credited officer Roy’s diligence for the breakthrough.

“A case of torture was filed by Laxman’s in-laws. Later, his family alleged he was murdered by his in-laws. However, the man was alive. Tapas Roy has done an excellent job in locating him,” said Das.

With Laxman’s appearance in court, the long-standing case of suspected homicide has been officially closed. Police have concluded that he went missing voluntarily and was never in danger.

“It is up to him to make further decisions related to his families,” said a police officer.