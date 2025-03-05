TMC partymen seek tainted leader's arrest for intimidating government officials and others

A fresh controversy emerged in Sandeshkhali after Trinamool Congress leader Haji Siddique Molla was accused of intimidating government officials and party colleagues, with party workers holding demonstrations for his arrest.

Molla is said to be a close aide to the arrested former strongman of the party, Sheikh Shahjahan.

Molla, who heads the Bermajur II gram panchayat, allegedly issued a death threat to Tanmay Pramanik, a nirman sahayak (engineering assistant) in the public works wing, on Monday. The threat reportedly came during an inquiry into corruption allegations involving a road construction project, in which Molla is accused of siphoning government funds.

Tensions escalated on Tuesday when several TMC leaders blocked the arterial road connecting Sarberia and Dhamakhali at Rampur market, demanding Molla’s arrest. The blockade was lifted after police assured legal action against him.

The targeted government official, Pramanik, formally complained to Sandeshkhali II block development officer Arun Samanta. Samanta, who witnessed the incident firsthand, lodged a police complaint seeking legal action against Molla. “I received a complaint from the nirman sahayak about the death threat made by the Bermajur II panchayat pradhan and lodged a complaint with Sandeshkhali police for necessary legal action,” said Samanta, but refused to elaborate on the specific reasons for the altercation.

Sources revealed that the BDO, along with Pramanik and other officials, had visited the Bermajur II panchayat office on Monday to investigate corruption allegations, when Molla lost his temper and issued threats against the engineer and others.

Tamizuddin Molla, a panchayat member, who was present at the spot and was also allegedly threatened by the panchayat chief, said: “Molla ignored the corruption allegations. When confronted, he threatened to chop the engineer up into pieces with an axe. He also warned us of dire consequences once his political mentor, Sheikh Shahjahan, is released from jail.”

Local Trinamool leaders staged a protest rally, blocking roads and demanding Molla’s arrest, while highlighting the administration’s struggle to maintain order in a region already volatile because of previous protests over alleged sexual assault and land-grab by local ruling party members.

“We have informed top party leaders, including observer Sujit Bose, about Molla’s actions and his threats, but no action has been taken so far,” Tamizuddin added.

Insiders alleged that Molla leveraged his close ties with Shahjahan to engage in corruption, extortion and theft of government funds, many of which are now under probe.

“Molla forced contractors to submit bills without completing road construction work, leading to multiple cases under scrutiny, causing severe embarrassment to the party,” said a Trinamool leader.

He also allegedly extorted money using fraudulent bills under the names of senior party figures, including TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Although local party leaders filed police complaints against Molla in the past, he reportedly evaded scrutiny because of his proximity to Shahjahan.

BDO Samanta said: "There are several complaints of corruption against him. Investigations are on."

Molla, however, dismissed the allegations as a conspiracy by dissidents within the party who came from the BJP and the CPM.

“I have been with the party since 1998 and have been elected as a panchayat member thrice. No one has ever accused me of corruption before. A section of party members who came from the BJP and the CPM are trying to obstruct development. I merely advised the BDO not to be influenced by them, as it would ultimately harm people. They are fabricating baseless allegations against me,” Molla claimed.