Trinamul Congress MLA from Bharatpur Humayun Kabir promises to follow party discipline

The Trinamul Congress MLA from Bharatpur, Humayun Kabir, has escaped disciplinary action after he promised to abide by party discipline and not to make comments that tarnished the TMC's image.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, the state parliamentary affairs minister, said: “I explained to him that discipline must be followed first. This is the order of our leader (Mamata Banerjee).... Humayun promised not to say anything that would put the party in an awkward position in future.”

Chattopadhyay is a member of the committe.

Kabir was asked to be present before the disciplinary committee of the TMC on Tuesday after he made some comments against the leader of the Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari.

The MLA was showcaused by the disciplinary committee following chief minister Mamata Banerjee's instruction.

In his two-page reply to the showcause, Kabir stood firm on his stance saying he did not say anything against the party. As the committee was not satisfied with the reply, Kabir was summoned by the committee on Tuesday.

According to Trinamul insiders, the committee made it clear that Kabir might have personal views but as a party MLA and leader, he must adhere to the party's principles. The panel reportedly told him that he could not make statements that put the party in an uncomfortable position.

A party insider said Kabir was told that if he had any grievance, it should have been taken up at the appropriate level within the party before making comments publicly.

The committee also reminded him that this was his third reprimand.

“This is the last warning. A further reprimand usually draws suspension,” a TMC leader said.

Following the meeting, Kabir said he was satisfied with the way the committee had explained everything to him.

“I appreciate the way Shobhandeb babu explained things to me. As an MLA, I will abide by party discipline and follow the leader’s instructions in future,” said Kabir.