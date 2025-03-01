Trinamul-backed professor body blames ultra-Left students for attack on Bratya Basu

The Trinamul-affiliated WBCUPA, in a statement on Saturday night, blamed extreme-Left students for the incident at Jadavpur University.

"The state education minister and WBCUPA president Bratya Basu while responding to the agitating students from the dais had assured them he will speak with them after the meeting. But the students attacked the teachers present inside the auditorium. There were around 3,000 teachers present," read a statement signed by professors Salim Bux Mandal, Suman Banerjee and Mahitosh Gayen.

The WBCUPA functionaries said similar attacks by the ultra-Left students had injured Om Prakash Mishra, Pradipta Mukhopadhyay and other teachers.

"Their audacity has reached to such extremes now that they dared to attack the state education minister who was at the campus to attend the meeting," read the statement.

Both the WBCUPA and the Left Front with other like-minded parties have called for assembly around the Jadavpur University campus on Sunday afternoon to mark their protests separately.