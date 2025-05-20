MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
TMC worker killed, son finger at 'BJP group'

Police sources said a complaint has been filed by the Ghosh family and a woman has been detained for interrogation

Our Bureau Published 20.05.25, 08:56 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture 

A TMC worker and a BJP worker were murdered in separate incidents in Malda and Murshidabad districts on Sunday.

In Malda, Subal Ghosh, 45, of Baroduari under Mahadipur panchayat was hacked to death allegedly by a group of BJP supporters.

Sujan, his son, alleged that his father was returning home after attending an invitation when six BJP supporters chased him, switched off an electric transformer that led to darkness in the area and hacked him multiple times.

"My father was killed for being an active TMC worker,” Sujan said.

Police sources said a complaint has been filed by the Ghosh family and a woman has been detained for interrogation.

District BJP leaders, however, denied the charge. “The murder has no connection to politics and is the fallout of a personal enmity,” said a local BJP worker.

In Murshidabad, Menaka Mondal, 40, a BJP member of the Dafarpur panchayat, was allegedly fatally injured by her neighbours during a scuffle over an old land dispute at Alerupor village under Raghunathganj police station.

Rushed to Jangipur subdivisional hospital, Menaka succumbed to her injuries after a while.

Amit, the deceased’s son, lodged a complaint with the police against six persons who are currently at large. No arrests have been made so far.

“We are in search of the accused. Investigations are on,” said a police officer.

