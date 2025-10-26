Trinamul leader’s son arrested in Asansol for Rs 350-crore investment scam

Tahsin Ahmad, the son of a former Trinamool Congress minority cell leader from Asansol, was arrested from Asansol on Saturday evening on the charge of duping thousands of investors with the promise of unusually high returns.

Several FIRs were lodged against Tahsin three days ago. Investors, who had turned up outside his Asansol home to demand refunds, claimed that the Trinamool leader's son had duped over 3,000 people and embezzled ₹350 crore.

Tahsin's father Shakeel Ahmed was till very recently vice-president of the West Burdwan district Trinamool Congress minority cell. He was removed on October 19.

Briefing reporters on Saturday evening, deputy commissioner of police (central), Asansol Durgapur police commissionerate, Dhruv Das, said Tahsin was arrested near the Chandrachud temple on NH19 of Asansol North police station.

Tahsin would be produced in a court in Asansol on Sunday, sources said.

The police registered an FIR in the name of Tahsin and his family members Shakeel Ahmed and Mohsin Ahmed.

On Thursday, BJP leaders Amit Malviya and Suvendu Adhikari highlighted the incident on social media, accusing the ruling party of looting the money from over 3,000 innocent people. BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul had even hit the streets to demand action against Tahsin.

Trinamool leaders claimed they "don't know Tahsin Ahmad".