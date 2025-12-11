Car death stalks Shahjahan foe: Key witness son, driver killed by truck

A key witness in a case relating to the attack on ED officers travelling to question Trinamool strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali in January 2024 suffered serious injuries, and his son and driver died, when a speeding 16-wheeler truck jumped lanes and crashed into their vehicle on Basanti Highway on Wednesday while they were on their way to court.

Fish trader Bholanath Ghosh, 52, who fell out with Shahjahan over non-payment of dues in 2023 and has since faced his wrath on several occasions, lodged an attempt-to-murder complaint against unknown persons. His family alleged a “scripted attempt” to murder Bholanath, a charge the BJP echoed.

Bholanath’s younger son Satyajit, in his late thirties, and driver Shahanur Molla, 25, died on the spot, 65km from Calcutta. The hulking truck flung the Alto in which they were travelling into a water-filled ditch beside the road around 8.45am, police said. The driver of the truck, which skidded to a stop beside another water body, hopped onto a waiting motorcycle and fled, eyewitnesses said. Several residents of Sandeshkhali said truck driver Alim Molla is an aide of Shahjahan.

Bholanath and the others were going to the additional district and sessions judge’s court in Basirhat in connection with a case he had filed against Trinamool panchayat samiti member Shahjahan for cheating and an alleged murderous assault.

Bholanath is a prime witness in the ED’s case against Shahjahan, who is in jail in connection with the attack on agency officials in Sandeshkhali, North 24-Parganas, on January 5 last year. The attack opened a Pandora’s box with many Sandeshkhali residents coming out to accuse Shahjahan and his henchmen of forcible land acquisition and sexual assault on local women, leading to a major political dust-up ahead of the 2024 general election.

There were five passengers in the Alto, including Bholanath. Two others suffered critical injuries and were first taken to Minakhan Hospital before being shifted to a Calcutta-based facility.

Police and eyewitnesses said the collision occurred when the truck suddenly jumped lane and hit the Alto on a stretch of road in Boyramari that is not covered by CCTV cameras.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Bholanath, who escaped with minor injuries, described the crash as “suspicious.” “I was in the back seat. My son was in the front next to the driver. While going towards Malancha, a truck hit us near the Boyramari petrol pump. Our car fell into a roadside ditch. I lost consciousness. I think it was planned, but the administration will be able to say better.”

In 2023, Bholanath had lodged a complaint against Shahjahan after the Trinamool leader allegedly refused to pay him ₹20 lakh for fish procurement. A cheque issued by Shahjahan was dishonoured, following which Bholanath moved court.

According to Bholanath’s family, his decision to file the case angered Shahjahan, who allegedly ransacked the fish trader’s home in Sarberia, Sandeshkhali, and also threatened him. Bholanath’s lawyer Kalicharan Mondal said: “The case against Sheikh Shahjahan was slated to be heard at the ADJ-2’s court on Wednesday and my client was scheduled to attend it.”

Bholanath’s elder son Biswajit and other family members alleged a “planned murder attempt”.

Biswajit accused local Trinamool leaders Sabita Roy and Moslem Sheikh, both of whom are known to be close to Shahjahan, of “orchestrating the accident”. Sabita is the chief of the Sandeshkhali-I panchayat samiti and Moslem is her deputy.

Biswajit said: “Shahjahan and his close associates had been threatening my father for the past few months. Sabita and Moslem, who are close to Shahjahan, unleashed a reign of terror under his directions from jail. Today they orchestrated the attack on the instructions of Shahjahan.”

He further alleged: “The killer vehicle was waiting near Boyramari. Once my father’s car crossed the area, the truck began moving and hit his car at breakneck speed. It is not an accident. It was a planned murder under the instructions of Shahjahan.”

Sabita and Moslem denied all allegations. “Why should I conspire against him? I am ready to face any sort of inquiry. Let the truth come out,” Sabita said.

On Wednesday evening, Bholanath lodged a complaint with Nazat police, accusing unknown persons of attempt to murder. The police have also registered a suo motu case and are searching for Alim, the truck driver.

A police officer said: “Once we arrest Alim, we will know if there was a conspiracy.”

A bereaved family member of Shahanur, the Alto driver, said Alim was from Sandeshkhali and a close associate of Shahjahan.

Local BJP leader Piyali Das alias Mampi, a prominent face of the women’s agitation in Sandeshkhali against Shahjahan, said Wednesday’s incident was a reflection of the deteriorating law-and-order situation.

“It happened today with Bholanath Ghosh, but it can happen to anyone tomorrow. The mysterious part is that the driver of the killer truck managed to get a motorcycle to escape immediately, which clearly indicates the accident was scripted to eliminate Bholanath Ghosh, but he survived.”

Trinamool’s Sandeshkhali MLA Sukumar Mahato said: “The police are investigating. What really happened will definitely come to light.”

The police said they were examining all aspects, including the truck’s speed, brake function and the driver’s conduct. Senior officer of the CBI, which shares Shahjahan’s custody with the ED, refused to comment.

Sources in the CBI said they had drawn up a report on Wednesday’s incident. “We will speak to Bholanath and record his statement when he is in a position to talk. We have informed our headquarters in Delhi about the developments,” a CBI officer said.

The attack on ED officials near Shahjahan’s residence in 2024 led to a CBI investigation. The CBI later filed a chargesheet accusing him and his associates of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder, rioting and destruction of public property.

Following widespread complaints of sexual violence and forced land acquisition, Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI-led probe. Shahjahan has since been suspended from all Trinamool posts but remains in the party.