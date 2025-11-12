TMC demands Amit Shah's exit after Delhi blast

Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah over security lapses in Monday's Delhi explosion that has claimed at least 12 lives and injured many more.

"The Union home minister Amit Shah failed to provide security to the citizens of this country. He has to admit this first, and that is why our party has been demanding the resignation of Amit Shah who failed to protect the country's internal security," said Trinamool MP Partha Bhowmik, who addressed a news conference along with minister Sashi Panja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Bhowmik and Panja asked how, even a day after the incident, the country's home minister failed to identify the nature of the attack and could not reveal the intelligence reports of Delhi, which directly reports to none other than him.

Abhishek took to his X social media handle on Tuesday morning, demanding a court-supervised investigation into the Delhi explosion and questioning the failure of the country's national security.

"It is extremely distressing that such an incident has taken place in the heart of our National Capital. The Delhi Police, which is directly under the Union Home Ministry, bears the primary responsibility for maintaining law and order. How, then are such grave lapses in security being allowed to occur?" Abhishek, the Diamond Harbour MP and the party's leader in Lok Sabha, asked.

"Only yesterday morning, nearly 350 kg of explosives and an assault rifle were recovered from Faridabad in Haryana. Viewed together, these incidents raise alarming questions about internal security and the evident decline in vigilance. An impartial, time-bound investigation must be conducted by a Special Investigation Team (SIT), under court supervision if necessary, to uncover the truth and ensure that those responsible are held fully accountable," Abhishek added.

Trinamool MP from Krishnanagar, Mahua Moitra, also mounted a scathing attack on X. "India needs a capable Home Minster not a full time Hate Campaign Minister. Isn’t it @AmitShah ‘s duty to protect both our borders as well as our cities? Why is he failing so spectacularly on all counts?" asked Moitra.

Trinamool leaders also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bhutan visit after the Delhi blast.

"Can you imagine that when such a horrible incident took place in the national capital, the Prime Minister went to Bhutan for a trip?" asked Barrackpore MP Bhowmik.

BJP criticised Trinamool, claiming that the party leaders should seek chief minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation for failing to ensure women's security and maintaining law and order in Bengal.

"If we see the situation of Bengal, such as women's security lapses and the deteriorating law and order, Trinamool cannot find a place to cover their faces. So, let the Bengal chief minister (Mamata Banerjee) resign first before Trinamool leaders ask for the resignation of the country's home minister," said Rahul Sinha, BJP's former national secretary.

"During the Congress regime, when Mamata Banerjee was a Union minister, such incidents used to be reported at random. During the Narendra Modi regime, such incidents of attacks reduced. We did not hear Mamata Banerjee demand the resignation of any central minister then," Sinha said.