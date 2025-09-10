TMCP leader held for burning Rabindranath Tagore's picture

Nasimul Hoque, aka AB Sohail, was arrested on Monday night for allegedly burning a photo of Rabindranath Tagore along with those of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah on September 1.

On Monday, the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) had suspended him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said police had arrested Sohail from his house in the Chanchal police station area right after he was expelled from the TMCP for his “unpardonable offence”.

“A police complaint was registered against the youth by an admirer of Tagore on Monday. This led to the arrest. A case has been registered against him,” said a senior police officer of the Chanchal subdivision in Malda.

He refused to divulge the name of the “Tagore admirer”.

The expelled TMCP leader was produced in the Chanchal sub-divisional court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for two days.

TMCP sources said that Nasimul was president of the organisation’s unit in Chanchal College. The TMCP state leadership has also dissolved the unit with immediate effect.

Prasun Roy, the Malda district TMCP president, said: “Our party never pardons any act of disrespecting Bengal’s pride. The BJP should learn from us. We still remember how the statue of Iswar Chandra Vidyasagar was vandalised by the frenzied BJP workers

in Calcutta.”