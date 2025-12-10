100-day job restart delay fury, CM tears up MGNREGA note, claims Centre shaming state

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday symbolically tore up a sheet of paper in public to express anger at the Centre’s delay in resuming the 100-day job scheme in Bengal.

“Day before yesterday (Sunday), we received a letter (dated December 6) stating that forced by a court order, they (the Centre) want to resume the scheme and we must submit a quarterly labour budget. They have imposed some other restrictive conditions. But where is the time to act on it? This is December and the election is due in February (the 2026 Assembly polls). Then they say training has to be provided. When will you train and when will you give jobs (to people)?” roared Mamata at a meeting organised by Trinamool at the Raasmela Ground.

“I say this piece of paper is valueless. We will come back to power. Under Karmashree, we are giving 70 days of work. We will increase it to 75–80 days. We don’t want your (the Centre's) mercy. That is why I am tearing the note.... I feel it is disrespectful,” said Mamata.

She claimed she had prepared the note for her understanding of new rules and regulations stated by the Centre to resume the 100-day job scheme in Bengal.

The Centre stopped providing funds to the Bengal government in 2022 for the 100-day job scheme following charges of embezzlement of funds.

In June this year, Calcutta High Court ordered the resumption of the scheme. The Centre moved the Supreme Court, but the apex court upheld the high court order.

On December 6, a letter from the department of rural development under the Union ministry of rural development was sent to the commissioner of MGNREGS, who functions under the state panchayat and rural development department of Bengal.

The leter mandated a slew of conditions ranging from e-KYC of beneficiaries to quarterly labour budgets to biometric attendance for the scheme to resume.

In her speech, Mamata said that till 2021, Bengal was the top state in implementating the MGNREGS.

“Just before the polls, they (the Centre) will say that they have released the money, but there won't be any time left to carry out developmental work. Even if they give funds in December, the financial year will end in March, leaving us with no time to work,” Mamata said.

A political observer said that Mamata had countered in advance the line BJP leaders would take on the 100-day job issue. "The BJP will now highlight that the Centre is all set to resume the scheme in Bengal…. Being a mature politician, the chief minister has blatantly countered it to prove that it is a political move and asserted that the state has not received funds under the scheme since 2022,” said an observer.

Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the Opposition and BJP MLA, called Mamata’s act “drama”.

“No matter how much you accuse the Centre of non-cooperation and deprivation while speaking at public meetings, or tear up central directives to earn applause from your loyal followers, it has been proven that your government and your party siphoned off MGNREGA funds, and you will have to give an account of this money,” he wrote on social media.

“So, no matter how much drama you stage, the people have already understood the real reason behind your outrage,” Adhikari added.