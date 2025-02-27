MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Train movement in Howrah-Bardhaman main line disrupted for nearly three hours: ER official

PTI Published 27.02.25, 12:23 PM
Representational image.

Representational image. Shutterstock

Train movement in the Howrah-Bandel-Bardhaman main line section of Eastern Railway was affected for nearly three hours on Thursday owing to a technical issue of an EMU suburban train, an official said.

Train movement in the line was affected from 8.20 am to 11.07 am during morning rush hours, affecting a large number of passengers.

The disruption occurred when the pantograph of a Bandel-Howrah EMU local got entangled with the overhead wire while leaving Bandel station, affecting train movement in the main line section, the ER official said.

Train movement in the Howrah-Bandel-Bardhaman section was restored at 11.07 am after necessary repairs, he said.

The official said that 23 suburban trains in the section were cancelled owing to the disruption.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

