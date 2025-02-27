Train movement in Howrah-Bardhaman main line disrupted for nearly three hours: ER official

Train movement in the Howrah-Bandel-Bardhaman main line section of Eastern Railway was affected for nearly three hours on Thursday owing to a technical issue of an EMU suburban train, an official said.

Train movement in the line was affected from 8.20 am to 11.07 am during morning rush hours, affecting a large number of passengers.

The disruption occurred when the pantograph of a Bandel-Howrah EMU local got entangled with the overhead wire while leaving Bandel station, affecting train movement in the main line section, the ER official said.

Train movement in the Howrah-Bandel-Bardhaman section was restored at 11.07 am after necessary repairs, he said.

The official said that 23 suburban trains in the section were cancelled owing to the disruption.

