Tourists flock to Darjeeling, Kalimpong even as IMD flags high landslide risk in north Bengal

Despite heavy rains, landslides, and flooding that have killed at least 28 people in northern West Bengal, tourists are still arriving in large numbers in Darjeeling and Kalimpong during the festive season, officials and tour operators said on Monday.

According to West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation (WBTDC) data, there have been few or no booking cancellations in Darjeeling and Kalimpong, except in areas severely affected by landslides.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We had thought there would be mass cancellations, but to our surprise, today also tourists are arriving,” said Raj Basu, convenor of the Association for Conservation of Tourism. He added that trekking groups were still departing for Sandakphu after reaching Siliguri.

But the forested Dooars and Terai regions, where several low-lying areas remain flooded, have witnessed a higher rate of hotel and homestay cancellations, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said scattered light to moderate rain may continue in the sub-Himalayan districts until October 12, with thunderstorms, gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, and lightning possible at isolated locations until Tuesday morning. No heavy rain is expected in any of the districts.

Weather data showed almost no rainfall in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri over the past 24 hours, while Alipurduar (78 mm) and Cooch Behar (75 mm) recorded significant rainfall.

But “given the saturated soil and ongoing rain, the risk of fresh landslides remains high,” an IMD official warned, adding that light to moderate rain may continue in the sub-Himalayan districts for the next couple of days.

Disaster management teams continued rescue operations across Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts on Monday, where several people remain missing and thousands of tourists are stranded in isolated hill pockets.

Officials said that rescue efforts, led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), were underway at multiple sites, with heavy earth-moving machinery deployed to clear more than 40 landslide points and reopen vital roads such as the Mirik-Darjeeling and Sukhiapokhri routes.

“Food, blankets, medicines, and drinking water are being provided to all displaced families,” an official said, adding that the district administration, in coordination with the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) and local NGOs, has set up relief camps.

An official of the GTA said road connectivity to several remote hamlets remained cut off.

“Entire slopes have caved in, bridges washed away, and large portions of roads are buried under mud. Helicopter sorties may be needed to reach some interior villages,” he said.

North Bengal development minister Udayan Guha said the toll is likely to go up.

“The situation remains extremely challenging. Till now, we have reports that 28 people have died. A few more bodies were recovered since last night. The deaths were reported from both Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri districts. Continuous rainfall is hampering the rescue operations,” Guha told PTI.

To assist stranded travellers, the state government has arranged special bus services from Siliguri to various destinations, including Kolkata, while the West Bengal Police has launched a helpline (9147889078) for tourists in distress.

Traffic movement between Siliguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong is being gradually restored. “Traffic movement from Darjeeling is being done via NH-55, while Pankhabari Road is open from Kurseong to Siliguri,” an official said.