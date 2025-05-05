Tourism stakeholders in Dooars urges to rebuild the Hollong Bungalow at Jaldapara

Tourism stakeholders in the Dooars are demanding urgent action from the state government to rebuild the famed Hollong Bungalow at the Jaldapara wildlife sanctuary, which was gutted in a mysterious fire nearly a year ago.

One year on, there has been no concrete initiative to restore this iconic heritage structure that was once the favourite retreat of then chief ministers Jyoti Basu and Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee as well as countless tourists.

Dooars tour operator Biswajit Saha echoed the sentiments of many in the tourism industry. “The Hollong Bungalow was one of the major attractions for tourists in the Dooars. It was the only place where guests could witness wild animals — rhinos, elephants, deer — right from their rooms, especially during afternoons and nights. The demand for those rooms was so high that tourists would plan their entire trip around the availability of the Hollong Bungalow,” he said.

Saha added that even now tourists reminisce about the days of glory of the Hollong property, which is some 45km from Alipurduar town.

“Even now, people just come, stand at the site and reminisce. We strongly urge the government to rebuild the bungalow immediately,” said Saha.

Visitors to Jaldapara are visibly distressed upon seeing the empty patch of land where the majestic bungalow once stood.

Built in 1967 as a forest inspection house, the bungalow had eight double-bed rooms — five managed by the state tourism department and three reserved for forest officials.

“It was renowned as one of the most unique accommodations in India, offering guests the rare experience of wildlife viewing right from their rooms,” said Saha.

Local staff maintain that many visitors have expressed disbelief at the loss. “Some have even collected soil from the site as a memento,” said a staffer.

Bhashkar J.V., the chief conservator of forests (wildlife north), said: “We have sent the proposal (to rebuild the bungalow) to our higher authorities and hopefully during this financial year it will be sanctioned.”

The fire that destroyed the bungalow had started around 9pm on June 19, 2024, reportedly in the conference hall. Within hours, the entire structure was reduced to ashes.

Despite multiple investigations — by the police, fire brigade, a five-member high-level forest committee and forensic experts, the cause of the blaze remains unknown.

Hollong Bungalow had been the first choice for visitors to Jaldapara, not only for its heritage but also its location — right in front of a salt pit that attracted one-horned rhinos, elephants, leopards, gaurs, and deer.

It was also a favourite retreat of former chief minister Jyoti Basu. Other prominent guests over the decades included former chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, former minister Nirupam Sen, former governors of Bengal Gopalkrishna Gandhi and Viren J. Shah, and authors Buddhadeb Guha and Samaresh Majumdar.