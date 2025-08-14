Ex-TMC booth chief held for murder of party leader in Bankura’s Sonamukhi

Police on Tuesday night arrested Nasim Sheikh, a former Trinamool Congress booth president, for allegedly murdering party leader Sikandar Khan in Bankura’s Sonamukhi.

Nasim was arrested from a friend’s house in Purulia’s Manbazaar on Tuesday night. He was produced in a court at Bishnupur on Wednesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police had arrested Nasim’s two sons, Hasem and Ibrahim, who were remanded in police custody for 10 days.

The police said the primary investigation revealed that Nasim had taken revenge on Sikandar.

“Nasim was shot at in an intra-party clash six months ago at Chokai village in Sonamukhi. Sikandar was arrested for firing at Nasim,” said an investigating officer in Sonamukhi.

Sikandar was released from judicial custody on bail last week. “We suspect that Nasim had masterminded the murder after Sikandar was released from judicial custody to take revenge,” said the officer.

Sources said the enmity between Sikandar and Nasim began after Nasim was removed from the post of Trinamool’s booth president and Sikandar was appointed as booth convenor earlier this year.

On Monday night, Sikandar was shot dead by unknown goons while he was returning home to Chokai village.

The police said doctors found three bullet wounds on Sikandar’s body during the autopsy. Two of the bullets were stuck on the back and head.

“In our primary investigation, we found that one revolver was used in the murder, but there might have been two goons on the motorbike that was following Sikandar. The empty cartridges found on the spot and the two bullets were the same and fired from one revolver. We are now looking for the firearm,” said a police officer.

The police said the person riding pillion on the two-wheeler fired at Sikandar.

“We will interrogate Nasim in our custody to know more about the murder,” said the officer.