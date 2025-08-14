25-year-old migrant worker found dead in South Dinajpur, family alleges murder

A 25-year-old from South Dinajpur district, who used to work as a migrant worker in Gujarat, died under mysterious circumstances a village in his home district on Wednesday.

His relatives alleged he was murdered. Police have recovered the body and initiated a probe.

Sources said that Ashiq Sarkar, the deceased youth, was from Mahukuri, a village under the Tapan police station of South Dinajpur district.

He used to work in Gujarat with his parents. Around a fortnight ago, he returned home alone and went to stay with his grandparents in Jaljihar, a village near Mahukuri.

“He was supposed to leave for Gujarat today (Wednesday). On Monday, he left his grandparents' home and did not return at night. Yesterday (Tuesday), he called up his grandmother and said he would return before dinner, but did not turn up,” said Mosharaf Mondal, Ashique’s grandfather.

On Wednesday morning, some residents informed the elderly man that his grandson was lying in a deserted area. They rushed and took him to the rural hospital in Tapan, where doctors pronounced him dead.

“There were some marks on his throat. We suspect he was murdered,” Mondal added.

Police officers suspected the youth had been a drug abuser.

“There are needle puncture marks on his hands, which is common among drug abusers. We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” said a police officer.