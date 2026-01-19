Tourism industry stakeholders plea to Bengal government for promotion of Siliguri as 'gateway city'

Stakeholders from the tourism industry in north Bengal have urged the state government to work out a comprehensive project to promote Siliguri as the “Tourism Gateway City” of the country’s entire northeastern region.

They also appealed for government intervention to utilise tea garden management properties for tourism by engaging local youths from the plantations and revise the homestay policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation, led by state eco-tourism development committee chairman Raj Basu met state tourism department additional chief secretary Barun Roy in Siliguri on Saturday.

Basu said that Siliguri had emerged as a major commercial junction because of its strategic location, being surrounded by three international borders Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh. “The city has gained immense importance due to its connectivity and proximity to neighbouring countries. Even Bangladesh shared cordial relations earlier, prior to the recent political turmoil there,” he said.

“Siliguri has transformed into a vital commercial hub and is easily accessible by road, rail and air. The city is administered by three key state agencies, Siliguri Municipal Corporation, Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority, all of which are undertaking major infrastructure development projects. Keeping this strategic advantage in mind, we have urged the tourism department to utilise the city’s resources to develop Siliguri as a Tourism Gateway City,”

Basu said.

Basu suggested that unused tea garden bungalows could be opened for tourism activities by engaging local youths and train them for the hospitality industry.

“This will not only help generate jobs but also create a new avenue for tea tourism,” he said.

At present, 11 tea gardens in the hills have introduced tourism infrastructure within their plantation.