Tour operators' plan for eastern Himalayas aims to balance ecology and economy

An apex body of tourism stakeholders in north Bengal has drafted a comprehensive proposal aimed at promoting sustainable tourism in the eastern Himalayan region.

This strategic paper, prepared by the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN), will be submitted to the Bengal tourism department soon. It outlines key focus areas designed to balance environmental conservation, community empowerment, cultural preservation and economic growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The proposal emphasises the importance of maintaining a clean and pollution-free environment through effective waste management practices. It also advocates empowering local communities via skill development programmes and the expansion of homestay facilities, thereby fostering inclusive growth. The promotion of the region’s rich cultural heritage, including local festivals, monasteries, tea estates, and craft villages, forms a core component of the plan,” Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of HHTDN, said here on Thursday.

In the proposal, the tourism stakeholders have also highlighted adventure and wellness tourism activities like trekking and water sports. Such activities, they have said, are important to attract diverse visitors while encouraging sustainable practices.

“The proposal also highlights the need for green transport policies and improved infrastructure to support eco-friendly tourism development,” he added.

Subhashis Chakraborty, the president of HHTDN, said their objective was to protect the region’s ecology, empower local communities, preserve heritage and position the eastern Himalayas as a world-class sustainable tourism destination.

“We have mentioned in the proposal some of the flagship initiatives which include creation of heritage circuits showcasing the area’s cultural and natural assets, strengthening community-based tourism models, and organising awareness campaigns involving youth and students to promote ecological and cultural conservation,” Chakraborty said.

Tourism Day event

The HHTDN, Sanyal said, will organise a rally on the occasion of World Tourism Day on September 27 in Siliguri in collaboration with the state tourism department. The rally will start from Baghajatin Park in the city and end at Mainak tourism property, moving through key thoroughfares of the city.

“On the same day, we will host the seventh edition of the Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Awards ceremony at the Mayfair Tea Resort, New Chumta tea estate, on the outskirts of the city. Individuals, as well as enterprises working in different sectors of tourism, will be awarded at the event for their contributions to the industry,” said Sanyal.