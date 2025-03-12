TMC worker flees after molest charge

A Trinamul Congress worker has been accused of molesting a 17-year-old girl at her home where he reached on the pretext of collecting details of her family so that they got financial assistance under the Banglar Awas Yojana.

The girl’s family has filed a complaint at the local police station. The police said Amal Mandal aka Achin had fled.

A group of Amal's neighbours became agitated and vandalised his residence.

Amal's mother, the local Trinamool panchayat member, denied the charge. She said her son worked as a supervisor of the 100-day work scheme and the housing scheme of the panchayat.

“He asked the minor girl for documents in public. But a section of people misunderstood it and vandalised his house,” said the woman panchayat member.

The 17-year-old girl said she was alone at home when Amal had arrived on Monday. "He asked for Aadhaar card and a few other documents, saying those were needed for our enrollment under the housing scheme. While I was looking for the documents, he entered the room and embraced me from behind,” said the girl.

“.... Realising his motive, I yelled and called my father. He (Amal) immediately ran away,” she added.

A section of agitated villagers vandalised Amal’s residence.

Amal’s wife accused some villagers of making false allegations against her husband. “Some people ransacked our house without any provocation. They are baselessly blaming my husband,” she said.

Amal, the police said, was absconding after the incident.