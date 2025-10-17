TMC leader's video on funds for election campaigns goes viral, triggers controversy

Niranjan Sarkar, the Trinamool Congress president of Tufanganj-II block in Cooch Behar district, triggered controversy after suggesting that money should be collected from local businessmen to fund election campaigns.

On Wednesday night, Sarkar made the controversial statement during a Bijoya Sanmilani (a traditional gathering after Durga Puja) in Ghoshpara, under the Mahishkuchi-II panchayat.

A video of his speech quickly went viral on social media, triggering political ripples.

In the clip, Sarkar was heard saying there were many influential businessmen in Mahishkuchi.

“If we collect ₹30,000 each from at least 20 of them, we can raise around ₹6 lakh. Another ₹6 lakh will come from the block (level of the party). With ₹12 lakh, it is possible to create electoral momentum. Those who contribute should think of it like buying a vaccine — the party will take care of them later.”

BJP cries extortion

The BJP tore into Trinamool’s "extortion culture".

"This proves once again that Trinamool does politics by collecting money. Now their block president is openly advising extortion to create momentum ahead of the state polls,” said Biraj Bose, a senior district BJP leader.

Malati Rava Roy, the BJP MLA of Tufanganj, said Sarkar's remarks reflected how "Trinamool is into extortion everywhere".

'Distorted'

Sarkar tried to clarify his remarks: “The video was clipped. What I meant was that we have limited financial resources and need our supporters to contribute. Only then can we match the BJP’s financial strength. The Opposition has distorted my statements."

District Trinamool chief Girindranath Barman said Sarkar's remarks were "his personal opinion". “Our party does not endorse such activities. We are looking into the matter,” said Barman.