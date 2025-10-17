One killed in wild jumbo attack in Jalpaiguri

Bishnath Oraon, 50, was killed in an elephant attack while he was heading to his paddy field in Khayerbari New Market of Nagarkata block, in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday evening.

A local woman discovered the body around 7am.

Foresters from Khunia and Diana forest ranges, led by range officers Sajal Kumar De and Asesh Pal, arrived with a team from the Nagrakata police station.

Foresters suspect that Oraon was killed by a “makna” (male elephant without tusks) that had strayed into the neighbouring Gurungkhasbasti. They had attempted to drive the jumbo away, but were forced to retreat.

De said the deceased’s family would be compensated as per the norm. “We have also increased our vigil in the area,” he added.

School staff mauled

Sudas Roy, a 54-year-old non-teaching employee of Lalturam High School, was mauled by a female leopard at a field near Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar on Thursday morning.

It was with a cub. Roy screamed for help and those nearby rushed to his rescue. The leopard fled to the forest.

Roy was taken to a super-specialty hospital in Falakata. He was referred to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. He suffered injuries to his face and limbs, a doctor said.