MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 17 October 2025

One killed in wild jumbo attack in Jalpaiguri

Foresters from Khunia and Diana forest ranges, led by range officers Sajal Kumar De and Asesh Pal, arrived with a team from the Nagrakata police station

Our Bureau Published 17.10.25, 10:19 AM
Representational image

Representational image

Bishnath Oraon, 50, was killed in an elephant attack while he was heading to his paddy field in Khayerbari New Market of Nagarkata block, in Jalpaiguri on Wednesday evening.

A local woman discovered the body around 7am.

ADVERTISEMENT

Foresters from Khunia and Diana forest ranges, led by range officers Sajal Kumar De and Asesh Pal, arrived with a team from the Nagrakata police station.

Foresters suspect that Oraon was killed by a “makna” (male elephant without tusks) that had strayed into the neighbouring Gurungkhasbasti. They had attempted to drive the jumbo away, but were forced to retreat.

De said the deceased’s family would be compensated as per the norm. “We have also increased our vigil in the area,” he added.

School staff mauled

Sudas Roy, a 54-year-old non-teaching employee of Lalturam High School, was mauled by a female leopard at a field near Jaldapara National Park in Alipurduar on Thursday morning.

It was with a cub. Roy screamed for help and those nearby rushed to his rescue. The leopard fled to the forest.

Roy was taken to a super-specialty hospital in Falakata. He was referred to North Bengal Medical College & Hospital. He suffered injuries to his face and limbs, a doctor said.

RELATED TOPICS

Human-animal Conflict Elephant Attack North Bengal
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

US doubles down on claim, White House says Indian refiners cutting Russian oil imports by half

The statements from Washington have fuelled hope that US President Donald Trump’s tariff pressure on New Delhi could ease
Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari holds up a picture of the injured BJP MP Khagen Murmu at the Nagrakata rally on Thursday. Picture by Biplab Basak
Quote left Quote right

The aunt and nephew duo will be left with nothing after SIR is implemented in Bengal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT