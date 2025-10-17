Century-old Siliguri Town station to get groomed, NFR announces renovation plans

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) authorities have announced plans to revamp the historic Siliguri Town railway station, with a budget of ₹4.7 crore.

The project will include renovation of the old station building, construction of a boundary wall, and landscaping of the surrounding areas.

“A decision has been taken to give a facelift to Siliguri Town station. A sum of ₹4.70 crore has been sanctioned for the project,” A.K. Singh, the senior divisional commercial manager of NFR’s Katihar division, said on Thursday.

According to an official source, the project falls under the umbrella scheme titled ‘Northeast Frontier Railway Ceiling – Upgradation of Stations (Umbrella Work 2024–25)’.

On Tuesday, the divisional railway manager of Katihar approved the project.

The station, established in 1878, gradually lost prominence after the opening of the New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station in 1964.

However, it holds immense historical value, having been visited by eminent personalities including Rabindranath Tagore and Mahatma Gandhi. It also served as the original starting point of the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway’s (DHR) iconic toy train, which commenced its first full-fledged journey to the Darjeeling hills from this station on July 4, 1881.

“Given the historical significance of the station, the facelift will be undertaken with special attention to preserving its heritage. The landscaping will also be designed to reflect its legacy,” said an official of NFR.

Located in the heart of Siliguri, the station has long suffered from neglect, with shabby infrastructure, poor maintenance, and encroachments marring its appearance.

Local tour operators and social activists have consistently urged the authorities to restore it.

Raj Basu, secretary general of the DHR India Support Group, welcomed the initiative.

Basu, who had advocated for the station’s preservation during the Covid-19 pandemic, referred to it as the “Mother of DHR”, given its historic role in launching the heritage railway.

“We have been urging the railway authorities to preserve all operational rolling stock and heritage stations of DHR, considering its UNESCO world heritage status. The Siliguri Town station was the very origin of the toy train service. The decision to restore it is a long-overdue and commendable step,” Basu said.