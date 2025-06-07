TMC leader Kunal Ghosh set to appear before Calcutta HC's three-judge bench on June 16

Former Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and party spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was served with a show cause notice issued by the Calcutta High Court in a contempt of court case.

According to sources, Ghosh has been asked to appear before a three-member bench of the high court on June 16 at 12.30 pm. He has also been informed he will not be able to leave the court premises without the permission of the Bench.

On May 19, a three member bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Justices Arijit Banerjee, Sabyasachi Bhattacharya and Rajarshi Bharadwaj issued contempt rules against Ghosh and eight others in connection with an attack on lawyers which happened on April 25.

None of the accused in the case had appeared in person before the bench, though Ghosh was represented by his counsel.

On April 25, senior advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya had filed a petition challenging the legality of the state cabinet’s decision to create supernumerary posts for school staff in 2021, which was accepted by Justice Biswajit Basu.

The same night, a section of the teachers, beneficiaries of the state cabinet’s decision, had allegedly attacked the chamber of Bhattacharya and harassed him and his juniors.

After the Supreme Court dismissed the state government’s appeal in the cash-for-jobs scam in school service commission’s state level selection test’s 2016 term, chief minister Mamata Banerjee had called for “political isolation” of Bhattacharya for having filed the court cases that exposed the corruption in the recruitment process.

A section of the lawyers had moved the Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam’s division bench requesting for the court’s intervention.

The lawyers had alleged that Ghosh had instigated the purported attackers in a news conference after Justice Basu’s order.

Sources said if the three-member bench finds Ghosh guilty he could be imprisoned and sent to jail from the court.

Ghosh had earlier been arrested in connection with the multi-crore Saradha scam.