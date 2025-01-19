MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
TMC has helped Rohingyas settle in Salt Lake and North Kolkata: Sukanta Majumdar

The BSF jawans will go all out to protect the border, declares the West Bengal BJP President

PTI Published 19.01.25, 02:14 PM
West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar at a press conference at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023.

West Bengal BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar at a press conference at BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Friday, July 21, 2023. PTI

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that West Bengal is witnessing an unbridled settlement of Rohingyas due to the patronage of the ruling Trinamul Congress.

"Rohingyas have settled in parts of Salt Lake, North Kolkata and besides fish bheries (small ponds for aquaculture) with the help of the Trinamool Congress leaders," Majumdar, also the Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER told a news portal.

He also said that the Rohingyas will attack if a person click any photo of their settlement.

Majumdar alleged that the Trinamul Congress government is helping the Rohingyas to settle in the state.

He said it was the duty of the Border Security Force (BSF) to protect the country's border. "The BSF jawans will go all out to protect the border", Majumdar said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

