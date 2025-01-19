TMC has helped Rohingyas settle in Salt Lake and North Kolkata: Sukanta Majumdar

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar on Sunday alleged that West Bengal is witnessing an unbridled settlement of Rohingyas due to the patronage of the ruling Trinamul Congress.

"Rohingyas have settled in parts of Salt Lake, North Kolkata and besides fish bheries (small ponds for aquaculture) with the help of the Trinamool Congress leaders," Majumdar, also the Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER told a news portal.

He also said that the Rohingyas will attack if a person click any photo of their settlement.

Majumdar alleged that the Trinamul Congress government is helping the Rohingyas to settle in the state.

He said it was the duty of the Border Security Force (BSF) to protect the country's border. "The BSF jawans will go all out to protect the border", Majumdar said.

