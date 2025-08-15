Two die in elephant attacks in Jalpaiguri

Two people died after being attacked by elephants at different locations in Jalpaiguri on Thursday morning.

Sources said that around 5 am, Guria Oraon, 60, a resident of Banshbari Line in the Totapara tea estate of Banarhat, stepped outside her house to answer nature’s call.

She encountered a wild elephant nearby. The animal wrapped its trunk around her and tossed her on the ground. She died on the spot.

Somra Oraon, 50, a resident of Chanadipa area of Haldibari tea estate in Banarhat, heard elephants trumpeting early in the morning.

When he came out of his house, a jumbo standing nearby trampled him to death.

Teams from the wildlife squad stationed in Binnaguri rushed to both locations.

The bodies were sent to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital.

“These days, wild elephants are entering human habitats almost every day. We have asked foresters to take necessary steps to stop elephant depredation,” said Rajen Oraon, a member of the local panchayat.

Himadri Debnath, range officer of the wildlife squad, said a herd of around 50 elephants has been roaming the forests of Totapara, Sonakhali, Moraghat, and Khuttimari over the past few days.

“We have intensified patrolling as elephants from this herd are entering different locations. Even then, there have been attacks and human casualties. We have urged the people to stay alert and not venture out of their houses at odd hours,” Debnath added.