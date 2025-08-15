MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Several students fall ill during Independence Day parade in Kolkata, CM Mamata Banerjee visits hospital

The students were participating in a tableau from the state’s school education department

Our Bureau Published 15.08.25, 02:05 PM
Independence day Parade at Red Road.

Independence day Parade at Red Road. Pictures By Soumyajit Dey

Several students participating in chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s Independence Day event at Red Road on Thursday afternoon fell sick while the parade was on.

The students were rushed to the SSKM Hospital for treatment.

Mamata, known for going out of the way at times of medical emergencies, rushed to the hospital.

After meeting the students, Mamata blamed the sudden onset of fainting among the students to multiple factors.

“When there is a big event, the students are in tension. After the sudden spell of rain, it was hot and humid. They were given breakfast, but felt dehydrated,” Mamata told mediapersons at the SSKM Hospital.

“There is also a psychological effect. On seeing their friends collapse, others also fainted. Now they are doing well. One of the Fatima Sekhawat was slightly more unwell, she is also doing better now. I have tended to them personally,” she said.

The students were participating in a tableau from the state’s school education department.

The city police chief Manoj Verma and the information and cultural affairs department secretary Shantanu Basu are at the hospital to make arrangements to take the unwell students to their homes.

