TMC and BJP workers clash over putting party flags in North Dinajpur; six injured

Tension gripped the Kachakali in the Chopra Assembly constituency in North Dinajpur district on Sunday evening following a clash between Trinamool Congress and BJP workers over putting up party flags ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections.

The BJP leaders alleged that around 7.30pm, Trinamool workers attacked BJP workers who were putting up party flags in support of their candidate at Kachakali Bazaar.

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At least six BJP workers, including Nitya Pal, the BJP president of Chopra mandal-II, were injured in the incident.

“We were putting up party flags in front of a shop with the owner’s consent when Trinamool workers objected and removed them. When we protested, around 20–25 Trinamool workers, armed with rods and sticks, beat our workers mercilessly,” Pal alleged.

The BJP has fielded Shankar Adhikari from the Chopra seat against Hamidul Rahaman, the sitting MLA and Trinamool candidate.

“Police personnel were present when the attack was carried out, but they remained passive onlookers,” he alleged.

Some residents rescued the injured BJP workers and took them to the subdivisional hospital in Islampur.

Later, the BJP filed a complaint with Chopra police against 10 Trinamool workers.

Raju Bista, the BJP MP of Darjeeling, visited the area on Monday. He went to the local police station and also met the injured party workers. The Chopra Assembly segment falls under his Lok Sabha constituency.

“Our workers were attacked in front of the police. We have filed a complaint against 10 individuals involved in the incident, including Gopal Bhowmik, the husband of the Chopra panchayat samiti head,” Bista said.

The MP also put up a social media post referring to the incident.

“Once in power, the BJP will depoliticise the police, empower it to act without fear or favour. We will launch a swift crackdown on the TMC-backed mafia network. All pending cases of murder, rape, extortion and land-grab will be fast-tracked through special courts. By replacing the politics of fear with development and justice, the BJP will restore peace, dignity and the rule of law to every corner of the state,” the post read.

Trinamool district chief Kanaialal Agarwala, when asked on the incident, said: “Police officers are there in Chopra and will investigate the matter.”

Police officers said that based on the BJP’s complaint, a case had been registered. No arrests had been made so far.