Tiger Hill too crowded? Turn to new alternative, Rachela Danda in Neora Valley, Kalimpong

The state forest and tourism departments have identified Rachela Danda, a new location in the Neora Valley National Park in Kalimpong, where tourists can enjoy a breathtaking view of the Himalayan peaks, including the Kanchenjungha.

Located near Lava, this location is being developed as an alternative to Tiger Hill in Darjeeling, one of the most famous tourist attractions in north Bengal.

Dwijapratim Sen, the divisional forest officer of Gorumara wildlife division, said the Rachela viewpoint is outside the core area of the park. The park falls under his jurisdiction.

“So far, we had permission to conduct jeep safari for tourists till Chaudaferi, a location near the park. Now, we have written to the state government to promote Rachela as a new tourist viewpoint. Tourists can have an elaborate view of the snow-clad Himalayan peaks from here,” said Sen.

He said the state forest department had given permission for the site. Trial runs with a handful of tourists have been conducted to check the feasibility of the project.

“We hope it opens soon. Then, tourists visiting this region will have an alternative to Tiger Hill,” the forester added.

Located around 11km from Darjeeling town, Tiger Hill is a well-known destination for those who want to enjoy the majestic view of Kanchenjungha, the third-highest peak in the world. Standing at an altitude of 8,482 feet (2,573 metres), it is particularly famous for its sunrise view, where the golden rays of the sun illuminate the snow-capped peaks. On exceptionally clear days, the Everest can also be spotted in the distance.

However, due to overcrowding and sometimes unfavourable weather, the need for an alternative viewpoint with an equally stunning or even better view has been felt for a long time.

The newly identified Rachela Danda is located at an altitude of 10,000 feet within Neora Valley National Park, significantly higher than Tiger Hill. It is positioned at the tri-junction of Bhutan, Sikkim, and Bengal and offers a unique and panoramic view of the peaks.

Unlike Tiger Hill, which is easily accessible from Darjeeling, reaching Rachela Danda requires travelling through dense forests, adding an element of adventure to the experience.

“Tourists can presently travel by car up to the Neora North Range office

near Lava. From there, a 4km stretch of unpaved jungle road leads to the Rachela viewpoint,” said a source.

However, as Rachela Danda is located within the buffer zone of the Neora Valley National Park, nature conservationists have expressed concerns about the potential impact of increased tourism on the region’s biodiversity.

“The park is home to royal Bengal tigers, Himalayan black bears, wild elephants, pythons and other unique wildlife species. The dense forests of Neora Valley remain one of the few untouched wilderness zones,” said Raja Routh, the secretary of Jalpaiguri Science and Nature Club.

“If Rachela is opened for tourists, foresters should take adequate steps to ensure that it doesn’t harm the rich biodiversity of the park,” he added.