MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Tuesday, 21 January 2025

Three tea gardens closed since 2023 with around 3,800 workers reopen in Alipurduar

Bengal government has recently issued a SOP which says if a tea garden remains closed for three months, state can cancel lease

Our Correspondent Published 21.01.25, 06:28 AM
Workers in front of the factory of the Kalchini tea estate on Monday

Workers in front of the factory of the Kalchini tea estate on Monday Picture by Anirban Choudhury

Three closed tea estates with around 3,800 workers in Alipurduar district reopened on Monday, a day before chief minister Mamata Banerjee's scheduled arrival here.

While a new company took over the operations at Kalchini and Raimatang, another firm acquired the lease of Toorsa. All the three gardens in the Kalchini block had been closed since 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Separate firms had operated the three plantations.

The Bengal government had recently issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) which said if a tea garden remained closed for three months, the state could cancel the lease.

“The SOP facilitated the reopening of these gardens. It is a major development ahead of the chief minister’s visit,” said a source in the district administration.

Amit Biswas, the assistant labour commissioner of Birpara, said: “The Kalchini, Raimatang and the Toorsa tea estates reopened today. A tripartite meeting was also held to facilitate the reopening of Dalmore, another closed tea estate. The meeting was effective and the garden will reopen on January 22.”

The workers of the three estates were subsisting on the assistance provided by the government and odd jobs. Several of them gathered near the factories and the offices where the managerial staff of the three gardens and elected representatives were present to mark the reopening of the estates on Monday.

Om Lohar, secretary of the Trinamul Cha Bagan Sramik Union, said the government's efforts to reopen the closed gardens yielded results.

“The workers of these gardens were in miserable conditions. It is because of the state’s initiatives that the gardens have reopened. We believe the workers and their families will understand the sincerity of the government to address their problems, instead of believing the hollow promises of the BJP,” said Lohar.

A senior BJP leader in the district said the party would prefer to wait for some time.

“We want to see whether the reopening is temporary or permanent. TMC leaders might take the credit for the gardens' reopening but it is the responsibility of the state labour department to facilitate the reopening of the closed tea estates,” said the BJP leader.

RELATED TOPICS

Tea Garden Alipurduar Tea Garden Workers Bengal Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Sanjay Roy escapes black warrant: Court says crime 'not rarest of rare, jail until death'

Reacting to the sentence, Mamata Banerjee said: “The case was snatched from us. We had said that if we can’t solve it, go to the CBI. If we handled the case, we would have ensured capital punishment for the guilty”
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Golden age of US begins. Scales of justice will be rebalanced, safety will be restored

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT