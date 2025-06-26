Three Sikkim villages to become homestay hubs, residents to be trained in specialised skill areas

The Sikkim state tourism department has taken up the task to promote sustainable development and community-based tourism in three scenic villages of Sukrobaray, Gupti and Sadam in the Namchi district.

State tourism minister T.T. Bhutia on Monday held a meeting with administrative officials of Namchi to draw up a plan for one of the most innovative and inclusive tourism projects in the region.

According to the plan, around 100 residents would be trained and empowered in specialised skill areas, ranging from homestay management, adventure guiding, paragliding, astro-tourism, api-tourism, hospitality, eco-tourism practices and cultural presentation techniques.

“These training programmes aim to empower local youths and families with livelihood opportunities. They will also elevate Namchi’s standing as a sustainable tourism destination,” said an official of the department.

Anjeeta Rajalim, an official of the district administration, pointed out that skill-building was important in rural tourism.

“Without empowering people, no project can be truly sustainable. The training will bridge the gap between local potential and technical needs of this project. The scale of the project is deeply rooted in community participation. A total of 100 houses across Sukrobaray, Gupti and Sadam will be converted into uniquely designed homestays, each reflecting an eco-conscious spirit.” Anjeeta said.

According to her, unlike conventional accommodations, these homestays would feature flower gardens, herbal and kitchen gardens, at least five beehives and even telescopes for tourists who want to stargaze.

“For visitors seeking an immersive experience, tented camping areas will also be set up within the homestay premises, offering proximity to nature and warm, personalised Sikkimese hospitality,” she added.

On June 25, a team from the agency that will provide technical support visited the sites. It will be followed by the launch of theoretical training modules, and the outdoor and hands-on trainings are set to begin in September.

An official said that this initiative did not merely aim to attract tourists, but strives to redefine rural tourism.

“By blending adventure tourism with environmental conservation and cultural immersion, Namchi’s new tourism model will provide a blueprint for other regions in Sikkim. The state has already set standards for clean and green living. Now, Sikkim is steering its tourism strategy towards inclusive growth, rural prosperity, and ecological sensitivity,” he said.

“As the first phases of the training begin, youngsters, homemakers and farmers are preparing to become entrepreneurs, guides, hosts and storytellers,” the official added.