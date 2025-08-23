Three of Malda family, including child, die after suspected food poisoning

Three members of a family, including a minor, died because of suspected food poisoning in Malda district on Thursday.

Swapan Mondal lived with his mother, Puspa, his wives, Bulti and Rinku, and his daughter, Piu, at Krishnapur under the jurisdiction of the Baishnabnagar police station.

On Wednesday night, the family dined on mutton, and Swapan’s first wife, Bulti, fell sick early on Thursday morning.

“We offered her water. When her condition deteriorated, we took her to the health centre at Bedrabad. Later in the day, my mother and my daughter (from the first wife) and Rinku also fell sick,” said Swapan.

Bulti, 35, Pushpa, 70, and Piu, 10, were shifted to a private nursing home in Malda. There, Bulti died.

The other two were shifted to Malda Medical College & Hospital, where both died in the evening.

Rinku, the second wife, who was under treatment at the hospital in Bedrabad, has recovered but is still under treatment.

“I have no idea how it all happened,” said Swapan.

A police team reached Swapan’s home and sealed a nearby tubewell. The police also collected food samples and water for forensic tests.

“It seems to be a case of food poisoning. We are waiting for post-mortem reports. Food samples will be tested to check whether there was any contamination,” said a

police officer.

The district health department is also conducting an inquiry, he said.