Three-month liquor clamp on Darjeeling's iconic eatery Glenary's after discovery of irregularities

Glenary’s, the iconic restaurant in Darjeeling owned by the family of hill leader Ajoy Edwards, will not be able to serve liquor for the next three months.

District officials said they found irregularities within the premises under section 239 of the West Bengal Excise (Foreign Liquor) Rules, 1998.

Sources said that the eatery had not obtained permission for a live band.

An official said that the case initiated on November 14 was also related to improperly maintained accounts and storage of liquor in unauthorised places.

Glenary’s is run by Ajoy Edwards’ family for over half a century.

Ajoy heads the Indian Gorkha Janshakti Front (IGJF), the main Opposition party in the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The GTA is headed by the Anit Thapa-helmed Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatrantik Morcha (BGPM), a Trinamool Congress hill ally.

On Sunday, a bridge named “Gorkhaland” was inaugurated near Darjeeling built on free labour (shramik dan) with Ajoy’s material support in the form of cement and iron rods.

Glenary’s staff said district officials inspected the premises on Monday evening.

Officials said the irregularities were flagged in November.

Glenary’s ground floor runs Buzz, a resto bar where live bands perform. The first floor has the bakery. The top floor has a restaurant which serves alcohol. An employee of Glenary’s claimed their correspondence with the district administration on the live band hit a dead end.