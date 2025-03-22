MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three caught in narcotics raids

Dyutiman Bhattacharya, the district police chief, said 1,600 tablets and 27.5kg of cannabis were recovered

Our Correspondent Published 22.03.25, 10:54 AM
Representational image

Police in Cooch Behar have seized Yaba tablets (tablets containing methamphetamine and caffeine) and narcotics from different locations of the district on Thursday. Three persons have been arrested in this connection.

A team from Gitaldaha police outpost posted at a checkpoint on Narayanganj Road, in Dinhata, seized 1,000 Yaba tablets from a car. Jannatul Firhad and Ramjan Haque, who were in the car, were arrested.

A team from Sahebganj police station apprehended Sakil Shekhi with 600 Yaba tablets in Nadina. Acting on information he revealed during interrogation, they recovered 27.5kg of cannabis from a house, belonging to Prabhat Chandra Barman, in Patharsan village.

Personnel of Sitalkuchi police station destroyed around 16kg of poppy in Choto Salbari village. “Legal action has been initiated against the owner of the concerned land,” said
a source.

