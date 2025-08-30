MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Three arrested for attack on Bengal Congress headquarters, hunt on for BJP leader Rakesh Singh

A senior police officer said Santosh Rajwa, one of the key accused, along with two of his accomplices, was arrested for allegedly smearing black paint on photos of Rahul Gandhi

PTI Published 30.08.25, 07:15 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

Three persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with an attack on the West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters here the previous day, police said.

A senior police officer said Santosh Rajwa, one of the key accused, along with two of his accomplices, was arrested for allegedly smearing black paint on photos of Rahul Gandhi, defacing and tearing placards and festoons, and threatening those present at the scene.

"The three were also involved in burning tyres outside the office on CIT Road and attempting to storm the premises, along with other supporters," a police officer said.

Also Read

Meanwhile, police are searching for the main accused, local BJP leader Rakesh Singh, and others named in the complaint by the Congress.

"We are continuing our investigation and efforts to apprehend Singh and others," the official added.

The agitators, allegedly led by Singh, a Congress turncoat, carried out the attack in protest against defamatory comments made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

