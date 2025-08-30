IMD forecasts heavy rain in north Bengal, light showers in south Bengal till September 5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued a forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts of North Bengal till Sunday morning, while South Bengal is expected to receive light to moderate showers with thunderstorms over the next week.

According to the IMD, favourable wind patterns and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal are likely to cause isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7–20 cm) in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar districts till Sunday morning. Districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also likely to witness heavy downpours during this period.

In South Bengal, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in several districts, including Kolkata, until September 5.

The IMD said North Bengal is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain in Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar on August 30, while districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Cooch Behar are also expected to receive heavy rainfall. The intensity of showers is forecast to gradually reduce between August 31 and September 5, though rainfall activity will persist across the region.

In South Bengal, light to moderate rain is expected across most districts during the period, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph at isolated places, particularly in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Howrah, Hooghly, and Kolkata.

In North Bengal, authorities have warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruption, reduced visibility, and possible landslides in Darjeeling and Kalimpong. In South Bengal, waterlogging and lightning strikes are the main concerns.

Residents in North Bengal have been advised to avoid landslide-prone areas, take shelter during heavy rainfall or thunderstorms, and stay away from vulnerable kutcha houses.

In South Bengal, people have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees or electric poles during lightning and advised to avoid waterlogged areas.

In the past 24 hours, North Bengal recorded significant rainfall, with Buxaduar (Alipurduar) receiving 16 cm, Nagrakata (Jalpaiguri) 15 cm, Chengmari/Diana (Jalpaiguri) 14 cm, Banarhat (Jalpaiguri) 12 cm, and Maynaguri College (Jalpaiguri) 11 cm. In South Bengal, comparatively lower rainfall was reported, with Durgachak (East Midnapore), Uluberia (Howrah), and Amta (Howrah) recording 3 cm each, while Kolkata’s Alipore station measured 2 cm.