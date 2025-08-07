Terai Adivasi Mahotsav to debut in Bagdogra with vibrant road show and tribal pride

The North Bengal Tribal Youth Association (NBTYA) will host the first-ever Terai Adivasi Mahotsav this weekend.

The festival for the tribal population that dwells in the Terai will be held in and around Bagdogra on the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples on August 9 and will start with a cultural road show.

The event, described by the organisers as an assertion of pride, unity, and cultural revival, will bring together indigenous groups from across the Dooars and the Terai, with special participation by the Toto community — a primitive tribe from Alipurduar district.

"The Mahotsav seeks to reclaim and celebrate the rich cultural, linguistic, and social heritage of Adivasis, many of whom have faced identity erosion and exploitation for generations, particularly in tea gardens,” said Roshan Ekka, the president of NBTYA.

“It is the first cultural road show of the Adivasi community in our records. We want the world to see our strength, unity and vibrant culture,” he added.

Abhishek Kujur, the secretary of NBTYA, said that cultural performances would represent around 10 different tribes, including Oraon, Munda, Gond, Sabar and Mahali.

“Along with live tableaus depicting the lives of legendary Adivasi freedom fighters such as Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda and Sindhu Kanhu, the participants will also showcase different cultures of every present Adivasi community. The diverse traditional attire of various tribes will turn the streets into a moving exhibition of indigenous identity," he said.

Michelle Tirkey, a member of the association, said the organisers were bringing the communities together from Alipurduar to Siliguri to stand as one. The road show will start at 2pm from Panighata More, which is near Bagdogra. It will proceed through different streets and conclude at the Police Park in Bihar More of Bagdogra, said sources.