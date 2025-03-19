Tender-graft finger at BJP-run panchayat samiti by Trinamul Congress leadership

The BJP-run panchayat samiti — a block-level rural body — in Habibpur block of Malda was accused of corruption by the block Trinamul Congress leadership.

The allegation prompted the district administration to order a probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the TMC leaders, the panchayat samiti where the BJP is in power recently issued a tender for a job involving ₹25 lakh in offline mode. The tender was floated to install 28 solar lights in the block.

“Under norms, any tender above ₹1 lakh must be released online. The panchayet samiti has issued the tender offline even though the estimated cost of the project is around ₹25 lakh. The fund was sanctioned under the 15th finance commission,” said Krishna Murmu, the TMC president of Habibpur block.

Ajay Gupta, a TMC member of the panchayat samiti, said that the tender was passed in favour of contractors who support the BJP.

“We suspect that those in power at the rural body have indulged in corruption. Not a single solar light was sanctioned in areas from where TMC members like me were elected. We brought the issue to the notice of the BDO and the district administration,” said Gupta.

He said the “illegal” offline tender would need to be cancelled and a fresh online tender would issued. “Also, such solar lights have to be installed across the block and not only in areas from where the BJP members got elected,” the member added.

In Malda, there are 15 panchayat samitis. At the rural polls in 2023, the BJP bagged only the Habibpur panchayat samiti by securing 16 of 31 seats. Trinamul bagged 13 seats while the Congress and the CPM won one seat each.

Such charges by the ruling party of the state have made the administration react.

Sheikh Ansar Ahmed, the additional district magistrate (zilla parishad), said the district panchayat and rural development officer has been asked to look into the complaint.

“We sought a report from the BDO. If the complaint is found to be genuine, proper action will be taken and a fresh online tender will be issued,” said Ahmed.

District TMC and BJP leaders traded charges.

“Those running the panchayat samiti in Habibpur have the support of the MLA and the MP, also from the BJP. But that does not mean that the BJP-run board can bypass laws and misappropriate public money,” said Krishnendu Narayan Choudhury, a state vice-president of Trinamool in Malda.

Amlan Bhaduri, a district general secretary of BJP, countered: "Trinamool should know any tender is issued only after the BDO signs it. This is simply the TMC's ploy to disturb the BJP-run panchayat samiti."