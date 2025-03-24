Teesta sand sale to fund dredging: Govt plan; raised riverbed poses danger of flooding, increasing urgency of expensive exercise

The Bengal irrigation department is considering selling sand extracted from the Teesta riverbed to fund the costly dredging of the river in the plains.

Dredging a 32km stretch of the river is estimated to cost more than ₹500 crore.

Sources said that the sand of the Teesta riverbed is generally of good quality and is suitable for construction work. The proposed sale of sand aims to ease the state’s financial burden in funding the project.

Tests are now being conducted to assess the quality of the riverbed sand at various points along the Teesta.

A source in the department said that silt deposited from the glacial lake outburst flood from Sikkim in October 2023 raised the riverbed level in several areas between Sevoke and Maynaguri, prompting the need for extensive dredging.

Raised riverbeds increase the chances of them flooding their banks.

“A survey by the irrigation department’s northeast division was completed last year, and a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was submitted to the state authorities,” the source said.

“The DPR identifies 32 dredging sites from Sevoke to Bakali (Maynaguri), with around 713.35 crore tonnes of sand expected to be removed. The total project cost is estimated at ₹567 crore,” the source added.

Given the scale and cost of the project, the state government is considering either executing it through the West Bengal Mines and Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. or by allowing private parties to mine sand from the riverbed under regulated terms, said the source.

The DPR was submitted to the state government in November 2024. Sources said that the department is now making a more detailed study of the sand quality in areas like Millanpally, Biren Busty, Rangdhamali, Dharampur, Chyangmari, Totgaon and Chamakdangi.

Samples of sand collected from these areas have been sent to the irrigation department’s quality control lab in Cooch Behar, and results are expected next week.

“Once we receive the test reports, we’ll have a clearer understanding of sand availability and will forward the findings to the state irrigation department for final approval,” the source added.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, chief engineer of the irrigation department’s north-east division, confirmed: “We tested riverbed materials during the DPR’s preparation last year. Additional samples have been sent for further testing. After receiving the reports, we’ll forward them to the state government, aiming to begin dredging operations before the upcoming monsoon.”