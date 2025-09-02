Teesta Barrage bridge reopens early, restoring key Siliguri–Dooars road link

The bridge over the Teesta Barrage in Gajoldoba of Jalpaiguri reopened on Sunday, three weeks before its scheduled time, restoring one of the vital road connections between Siliguri and the western Dooars.

Traffic on the repaired bridge, closed since April for extensive maintenance, resumed on Sunday as state tribal affairs minister Bulu Chik Baraik, Gajoldoba MLA Khageswar Roy and engineers of the Teesta barrage division of the state irrigation department released balloons and signaled vehicles to pass.

“The decision to reopen before the 140-day deadline came with the approaching Durga Puja season in mind," an official said.

Local people and tourists would have faced inconvenience if the bridge had remained shut till September 21, the original completion date, he said.

"By finishing the work in about 120 to 125 days, it has been ensured that the travel to Dooars returns to normal, well before the festive rush," the official added.

Sources said that in October 2023, the barrage bridge suffered structural damage during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) that had occurred in Sikkim and swelled the Teesta.

At that time, engineers of the state irrigation had noted the strain caused by overloaded dumpers carrying sand and boulders on the bridge.

"In May last year, when the chief minister visited Uttarkanya, chief secretary Manoj Pant and district officials inspected the site of the bridge and ordered a health check of the structure. Engineers later recommended repairs, and the barrage division floated tenders. The work commenced on April 27, with a 140-day target," said a source.

Shama Parveen, the district magistrate of Jalpaiguri, said following the assent from engineers, the bridge has been reopened for traffic.

"We will, however, restrict movement of dump trucks weighing over 25 tonnes to prevent further damage," she said.

Those associated with tourism in the Dooars have welcomed the decision to reopen the bridge.

Dibyendu Deb, president of the Dooars Tourism Development Welfare Association, said the reopening would revive tourist flow to Gajoldoba’s sunrise point and boost local businesses that had seen a slump during the closure.

Since April, vehicles bound for the western Dooars from Siliguri and vice-versa, had to take the mountainous road via Sevoke or move through NH27 to reach the Dooars via Mainaguri in Jalpaiguri district.

"Restaurants, boat operators, cycling rentals and e-rickshaw services had reported sharp losses over the past four months. Now that the bridge is open, the tourism economy can breathe again,” he said.

Manas Bhunia, the state irrigation minister, said they had made repairing the bridge a priority, considering its importance in connectivity between Siliguri and the Dooars.

“It is good that the agency concerned could finish the work ahead of time. As far as movement of heavy vehicles is concerned, the local administration and the engineers will take the call,” said Bhunia over the phone.