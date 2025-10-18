Durgapur medical student gangrape: Survivor leaves hospital after thorough check up

The IQ City Medical College and Hospital on Friday released the second-year medical student who was allegedly gang-raped on the night of October 10.

The survivor has been under treatment at the hospital since that day.

A health bulletin issued by the hospital management said that "following a comprehensive review by our team of expert doctors, she has been deemed fit for discharge. This assessment has been duly discussed with her parents, and she has been safely discharged from the hospital today".

Hospital authorities said the girl would be released and handed over to her parents.

Sources said the parents of the girl told the police and the hospital authorities that they wanted to take their daughter back home to Jaleswar in Odisha. The father of the survivor repeatedly told the media that they do not want to continue her education in Durgapur.

It is not immediately clear whether the police will allow the parents to take her out of Durgapur as investigations are still on.

The police said that they would cross-examine the statements of the arrested persons, including her classmate, with the survivor.

The forensic experts on Friday visited the crime scene again after police cordoned off a larger area of Paranganj forest and restricted entry to the crime scene on Thursday.

The police said that the decision to cordon off a larger area was taken following interrogations of her arrested classmate, Wasef Ali, who was remanded in seven days' police custody on Wednesday.

Six people have been arrested during the course of investigations. All of them are now in police custody.