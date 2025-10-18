New paragliding destination: Adventure enthusiasts' initiative in a Kalimpong village

A group of local enthusiasts passionate about adventure sports has introduced paragliding in Chuikhim, a village in the foothills of Kalimpong district.

The initiative, launched on Friday, aims to add a new attraction to the popular tourist destination.

“Chuikhim is well-known for homestay tourism, but visitors often ask for more activities during their stay. With the introduction of paragliding, we hope to meet this demand and attract more tourists,” said Hom Khawas, president of the Chuikhim Village Welfare Society, which is organising the facility.

About 50km from Siliguri at an elevation of 3,500mt above sea level in the Kalimpong-I block, Chuikhim is a small hill village boasting 22 homestay facilities that consistently draw visitors.

The village is approximately 20km from western Dooars, making it easily accessible for tourists visiting the Dooars to enjoy the sport.

Khawas said that the society has launched four paragliding routes, with the takeoff point at Limbudara. Paragliders will soar over the stunning valley with the Leesh riverbank, Paunbudara, and other scenic spots before landing at Chunabhatti. Each flight lasts approximately 20 minutes and costs ₹3,000 per participant.

“We currently have seven expert guides, four from Delo in Kalimpong, two from Himachal Pradesh, and one from Siliguri. They will ensure the safety and enjoyment of all paragliders. Based on the response of visitors, we plan to introduce more flights and also extend the duration,” added Khawas.

Raj Basu, a veteran in the north Bengal tourism industry, welcomed the initiative. He highlighted Chuikhim’s potential to boost rural and adventure tourism in Kalimpong, as it also borders the Jalpaiguri district.

“Many tourists visit Chuikhim via the Loop Bridge on NH717A. This new adventure tourism offering is likely to attract more visitors, allowing them to experience paragliding without needing to travel to Kalimpong or Darjeeling, where such activities are already popular,” said Basu, who is also the convener of the Association for Conservation and Tourism.