TEDx talk in Delhi Public School, Fulbari, speakers share ideas and perspectives

The Delhi Public School, Fulbari, on the southern outskirts of Siliguri, on February 1 hosted TEDxDPSFulbariYouth, north Bengal's first-TEDx school event.

“The event provided a platform for young speakers to share ideas, personal experiences and insights, encouraging dialogue and creativity. Their speeches, with topics ranging from technological innovation to personal growth, captivated the audience,” said a source.

TEDx is an independently organised event under TED’s licence, featuring live talks and performances to share ideas on technology, entertainment and design. It fosters local innovation, inspiration and community-driven discussions.

The event, organisers said, was held on the “EDGE” (explore, discover, grow, excel) theme where students and distinguished speakers shared ideas and perspectives.

Ten students from DPS Fulbari and DPS Siliguri delivered thought-provoking talks with guest speakers.

Among them, Rishaan Choudhury, 5, made history as India's youngest TEDx speaker, a source said.

Sharad Agarwal, the pro-vice-chancellor of DPS Fulbari, said they wanted to ensure the event was inspiring and engaging.

“The enthusiastic audience response has proven the significance of such platforms,” Agarwal said. “True learning happens when we step beyond our comfort zones, challenge ourselves and engage with diverse ideas. This event provided young minds with a stage to not just speak, but inspire change."