Teacher-in-charge of Islampur College resigns following corruption accusations

The teacher-in-charge (TIC) of the Islampur College in North Dinajpur resigned from his post on Tuesday night, following recurring protests by teachers accusing him of corruption.

Uzair Ahmad, the TIC, submitted his resignation to the president of the governing body a little after teachers of the institution staged a demonstration in front of his chamber.

There are around 14,000 students in the college.

Sources said that for quite some time, a section of teachers at the institution were seeking Ahmad’s removal.

“There had been financial corruption in the college, and yet the TIC did not take any steps. Also, there are instances when he misbehaved with the teachers. That is why we sought his removal. On April 2, a decision was made at the teachers’ council meeting that we will move a no-confidence motion against him,” said a teacher.

The governing body, they said, was also informed about the decision. As no further move was made by the governing body or Ahmad, the teachers launched a protest in front of his chamber on Tuesday afternoon.

The demonstration continued till late evening. At night, Ahmad tendered his resignation.

In his resignation letter, he said he was stepping down because of family reasons.

“We hope the governing body will take steps to depute a new TIC in the college, said a teacher.

Calls made to Ahmad by this newspaper went unanswered.