Kasba gang rape: Main accused sacked by college's governing body, two other co-accused expelled

The three will be produced at the Alipore Court on July 1 for the bail hearing

Our Bureau Published 01.07.25, 01:20 PM

File Picture

The main accused of the alleged Kasba gang rape case has been sacked by the governing body of the South Calcutta Law College.

The rest of the two co-accused, who were students at the college, have been expelled.

The three will be produced at the Alipore Court on July 1 for the bail hearing.

A process of revoking the main accused's Bar Council membership will be initiated.

Throwing light on the progress of the case, Commissioner of Police, Manoj Verma, said, “We cannot share the details of the case since it is an extremely sensitive one. Arrests were made as soon as the FIR was filed. We have collected evidence which is being analysed.”

