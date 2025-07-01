Kolkata Police vow 'strict action' against attempts to reveal Kasba gang rape survivor's identity

The Kolkata Police issued a caution on the purported attempts to disclose the identity of the South Calcutta Law College gang rape survivor.

“It has come to notice that certain individuals are attempting to disclose the identity of the victim in the Kasba case through circulation of confidential documents or by other means. This is a serious violation of the law,” the Kolkata Police wrote on its X (earlier known as Twitter) account.

“Strict legal action shall be initiated under the relevant provisions against anyone found involved in such acts. This public is strongly advised to refrain from sharing any information that could lead to the identification of the victim,” the Kolkata Police has said.

On the evening of June 25, a student of the South Calcutta Law College was gang-raped at the college’s Kasba campus. The Kolkata Police arrested four persons in the case including the main accused and two of his associates.

“Respecting the dignity and privacy of victims is a legal obligation and a moral imperative,” the Kolkata Police said.

The Telegraph Online has not disclosed the identity of the persons accused in the case.

The Home ministry on January 16, 2019 had issued a directive acting on a Supreme Court verdict barring anyone from printing or publishing in print, electronic or social media the name of a victim of sexual harassment and rape.

“No person can print or publish in print, electronic or social media etc the name of the victim or even in a remote manner disclose any facts which can lead to the victim being identified and which should make her identity known to the public at large,” the note reads.

“In cases where the victim is dead or of unsound mind the name if the victim or her identity should not be disclosed even under the authorization of the next of the kin, unless circumstances justifying the disclosure of her identity exist, which shall be decided by the competent authority, which at present is the Sessions Judge,” the MHA had instructed all state governments and union territories.

After the rape and murder of the post-graduate trainee doctor at the RG Kar medical college and hospital, photographs of her, the crime scene and post mortem reports were widely circulated.

The Supreme Court had to step in and order a directive to remove all references to the name of the deceased, photographs and video clips from all social media platforms and electronic media.