Tea start-up invited to Republic Day parade, highlighting north Bengal’s innovation

A start-up from Darjeeling that merchandises non-alcoholic beverages made from Darjeeling Tea has been invited as a “special guest” to the Republic Day parade in Delhi.

The invitation from the department for promotion of industry and internal trade has brought cheer to north Bengal whose startups are just beginning to make a mark.

“It is a huge honour and I will definitely be attending the R-Day parade,” said Ashish Syangbo Tamang of Syangbo’s Living Food and Beverages Private Limited.

Ashish, a former government engineer, launched the company with his mother Sabnam and IIM-Calcutta alumnus Pritam Subba in 2021.

The startup produces raw, unpasteurised kombucha, sparkling tea, and other health-focused drinks made from organic Darjeeling Tea and Himalayan spring water.

In fact, four promising startups have been awarded grants under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) by the ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare through the Agri-Food Business Incubation Centre (AFBIC), IIT Kharagpur.

While Syanbo’s firm received a grant of ₹20 lakh, Kalimpong-based Hima Agro Commodities started by Rishi Raj Pradhan and Himali Pradhant that has pioneered specialty coffee cultivation received a grant of ₹5 lakh.

From the plains of north Bengal, Jalpaiguri-based Essential Aquatech started by Arka Prava Das and Subhadip Mitra has received a grant of ₹25 lakh.

“Our startup integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technology to optimise fish farming processes. Sensors monitor water quality parameters such as pH, temperature, and oxygen levels in real-time, ensuring healthier and more productive fish farms,” said Arka.

Another Jalpaiguri-based startup Aranyak Agrobiotech India Pvt Ltd has also received a grant of ₹5 lakh.

The startup founded by scientist Subhanil Chakraborty is advancing biotechnology-driven agriculture with a focus on medicinal mushroom cultivation.

“These medicinal mushrooms have gained global recognition for their proven health benefits, including

immune-boosting properties and several cosmetics, nutraceuticals and pharmaceutical applications,” said Chakraborty.

The four startups from north Bengal received the grants after their products or businesses were recognised as innovative.